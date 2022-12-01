Centre tells states to effectively tackle outbreak of communicable diseases

“...fordiseases like kala azar, leprosy, lymphatic filariasis we are running behind the target. We have roadmap already existing in place but we work on these strategies could not be implemented up to the mark. For example- the ongoing measles outbreak is only because vaccination was not appropriate. If we have to stop measles outbreak, then the vaccination coverage should be above 95%, however, we have observed below 60% vaccination coverage with huge number of unvaccinated children. The time period between November to December is very prone for respiratory disease outbreak and measles disease outbreak is one of them," said a government official requesting anonymity.