Extending the existing Covid-19 guidelines across the country, the central government on Saturday told states to ensure no large gatherings during the upcoming festival season.

It also suggested imposing local-level restrictions to arrest the spread of coronavirus in districts where a spike is being witnessed.

In a notification, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said that the ongoing Covid restrictions will be in place till 30 September. He said that while the overall pandemic situation seems to be stable, the localised spread of the virus is being observed in some states.

The total number of active cases and high case positivity in certain districts continue to remain a matter of concern, he told the chief secretaries of all states and UTs.

“The state governments and UT administrations concerned, having high positivity in their districts, should take pro-active containment measures so as to effectively arrest the spike in cases and to contain the spread of transmission," Bhalla wrote to states.

"It is important to identify warning signs of potential surges early on and to take appropriate measures to curb the spread. This would require a localised approach, as has been mentioned in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) advisories dated April 25 and June 28," he added.

The home secretary further advised them to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming festive season and, if required, impose local restrictions to prevent such gatherings.

A number of major festivals, including Diwali and Chhath, will be celebrated in the coming months.

Covid-appropriate behaviour should be strictly enforced at all crowded places, he said.

There is a need to continue focus on the five-fold strategy -- test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour -- for effective management of Covid-19, the secretary added.

Bhalla further said the country has made significant progress in vaccination and state governments and UT administrations should continue their drive so as to inoculate a maximum number of eligible people.

Covid situation in country

India's Covid-19 infection tally rose to 3,26,49,947 on Saturday as the number of active cases registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Union health ministry data.

The death toll has climbed to 4,37,370 with 509 more fatalities being recorded, according to the updated data.

The number of active cases has now increased to 3,59,775 which comprises 1.10 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.56%, the health ministry said.

