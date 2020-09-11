Centre tells states to lift all restrictions on movement of medical oxygen

The Centre-led covid-19 management strategy is based on Standard of Care Treatment Guidelines. These guidelines have ensured a uniform and standardized quality of medical care in all the covid facilities, including hospitals. For moderate and severe cases, adequate oxygen support, appropriate and timely administration of anti-coagulants and widely available and inexpensive corticosteroids, in accordance with the protocol, can be considered to be the mainstay of covid-19 therapy, the Union health ministry said, adding that adequate supply of oxygen throughout the country has enabled effective clinical care of the hospitalized moderate and severe cases, in conjunction with other measures. The adopted strategies have resulted in rising recovery rate and steadily declining case fatality rate (at 1.67% currently). As on date, less than 3.7% of active patients are on oxygen support.