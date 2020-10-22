Centre tells states to reduce covid case fatality rate

While the national case fatality rate for covid-19 dropped to 1.51% on Wednesday, the Centre urged states and Union territories to further bring it down to below 1%.

India recorded 717 deaths in the past 24 hours, to take the total number of covid fatalities to 116,467. According to the Union health ministry, 82% of the deaths reported on Wednesday were from 10 states and UTs, with Maharashtra alone accounting for 29% with 213 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 66 fatalities.

At least 54,044 fresh covid cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total count to 7,668,690. The government said 78% of the cases were from the 10 states/UTs, with Maharashtra recording over 8,000 new cases. Karnataka and Kerala recorded over 6,000 cases each. However, at least 61,775 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours, to take the total recoveries to 6,795,103. India conducted also 1,083,608 tests in the past 24 hours.

The higher number of single-day recoveries resulted in an increase in the national recovery rate to 88.81%. 77% of new recoveries were observed from the 10 states and UTs, the government said. Karnataka outnumbered Maharashtra in recoveries as over 8,500 patients were discharged. Maharashtra and Kerala both contributed more than 7,000 new recoveries.

Epidemiologists said the declining trend in covid cases is encouraging, but one must be cautiously optimistic, as the upcoming festive season and winter months may prove to be a challenge in containing the pandemic.

“The coming months will increase air pollution, and with that, respiratory ailments. The temperature will also start to dip. More and more people will stay indoors without adequate ventilation," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases, ICMR. “Both these step up the possibilities of increased transmission of covid-19, more so as the economy opens up further."

