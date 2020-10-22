Centre tells states to reduce covid case fatality rate

At least 54,044 fresh covid cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total count to 7,668,690. The government said 78% of the cases were from the 10 states/UTs, with Maharashtra recording over 8,000 new cases. Karnataka and Kerala recorded over 6,000 cases each. However, at least 61,775 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours, to take the total recoveries to 6,795,103. India conducted also 1,083,608 tests in the past 24 hours.