Centre threatens to curb domestic coal supply if utilities delay imports

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A heatwave pushed power use to a record high in April, leading to the worst electricity crisis in more than six years and forcing India to reverse a policy to slash coal imports.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India's power ministry on Wednesday said it would cut domestic fuel supply to state government-run utilities by 5% if they do not import coal for blending by June 15, as officials struggle to address rising power demand.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India's power ministry on Wednesday said it would cut domestic fuel supply to state government-run utilities by 5% if they do not import coal for blending by June 15, as officials struggle to address rising power demand.
A heatwave pushed power use to a record high in April, leading to the worst electricity crisis in more than six years and forcing India to reverse a policy to slash coal imports.
A heatwave pushed power use to a record high in April, leading to the worst electricity crisis in more than six years and forcing India to reverse a policy to slash coal imports.
"If blending with domestic coal is not started by 15.06.2022 then the domestic allocation of the concerned defaulter thermal power plants will be further reduced by 5%," the power ministry said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"If blending with domestic coal is not started by 15.06.2022 then the domestic allocation of the concerned defaulter thermal power plants will be further reduced by 5%," the power ministry said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"State government-run utilities, most of which are debt-laden, will have to import more coal to fire their power plants due to reduced local supply if they delay placing orders and supplies do not arrive by June 15," the power ministry said.
"State government-run utilities, most of which are debt-laden, will have to import more coal to fire their power plants due to reduced local supply if they delay placing orders and supplies do not arrive by June 15," the power ministry said.
It has further said that not much blending has taken place in the months of April and May, the power plants (who have not yet started blending by imported coal) will ensure that they blend coal at the rate of 15% upto October 2022 and thereafter at the rate of 10% from November to March 2023.
It has further said that not much blending has taken place in the months of April and May, the power plants (who have not yet started blending by imported coal) will ensure that they blend coal at the rate of 15% upto October 2022 and thereafter at the rate of 10% from November to March 2023.
India had set state and federal government-run utilities a target to import 10% of their coal needs for blending with domestic coal.