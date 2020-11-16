Centre to accelerate testing, increase hospital beds in Delhi

“Seeing the rising number of cases in Delhi, the home ministry chaired a meeting today to look into the covid-19 situation in Delhi. It is important for the people and all the agencies to work together. The biggest problem right now is of hospital beds. Since 30 October, there has been a rise in the number of cases, and ICU beds are exhausted. The Centre assured that 750 ICU beds will be made available over the next few days. Currently there are 60,000 tests being conducted, which will be taken up to 100,000 tests a day," Kejriwal said.