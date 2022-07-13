Centre to add 27,000 ckm of power transmission network by 2024

An official said the the overall implementation would incur a capital expenditure of around ₹70,000 crore. The additional transmission network would include developing of 28 substations.
The union ministry of power plans to complete the installation of 27,000 circuit kilometre (ckm) power transmission lines of inter state transmission system under the PM Gati Shakti programme by December 2024. An official said the the overall implementation would incur a capital expenditure of around ₹70,000 crore. The additional transmission network would include developing of 28 substations.
The official said that currently, the country has a total transmission line network of 4.6 lakh ckm out of which about 2 lakh ckm comes under the ISTS.
“Under the PM Gati Shakti programme, the power ministry is focusing on monitoring, optimizing cost and developming more transmission lines to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy in a compressed time schedule," the official said.
As of June, 6,500 ckt of transmission line have been installed under PM Gati Shakti.
The official also informed that 10,000 circuit kilometres lines are under construction while 10,500 circuit kilometres are at various stages of bidding or tendering.
The government is focusing on building the transmission network to ensure that the generation capacities are not stranded.
The plans for developing the power transmission network comes just on the backdrop recent the surge in power demand country. The official noted that the maximum power demand met has reached a record level of 211 this year and a maximum power demand of 212.6 has been experience so far.
The power demand in the country has, however, eased of late with the arrival of the monsoon rains. According to latest data from the Power System Operation Corporation showed that the peak power demand was 184.019 GW on 12 June.
In the next few days, the demand may further ease with projection of rainfall across several states. The India Meteorological Department has projected rains across Jammu & Kashmir Punjab, Haryana and Delhi during next three days. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Gujarat and Telangana among others are also expected to witness rains during next 4-5 days.
