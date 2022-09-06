Centre to allow reverse integration on national single-window portal3 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 05:39 PM IST
- States had complained that not allowing reverse integration of the single window portal will make compliance cumbersome
The Union government on Tuesday said it is working on reverse integration by allowing investors looking for central level business related clearances even via state's single window system to ease compliance burden and boost ease of doing business.