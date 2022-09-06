The Union government on Tuesday said it is working on reverse integration by allowing investors looking for central level business related clearances even via state's single window system to ease compliance burden and boost ease of doing business.

Mint had earlier reported that the Centre told states that investors would need to come through the national portal and apply for state services but not the other way round. States had complained that not allowing reverse integration of the single window portal will make compliance cumbersome.

Sumita Dawra, additional secretary, Department for Promotion of Investment and Internal Trade (DPIIT) told reporters that DPIIT is working on reverse integration which will allow an investor to get central level clearance even by logging into the state’s single window clearance system.

“This will be done by generating a single user ID …it will be functional in two months," Dawra stated.

Talking about the challenges faced while onboarding all states to the National Single Window System (NSWS), Dawra stated that seven states do not have a single window clearance system at all, and the Centre is working with them to set it up.

States had said that with reverse integration the states would need to go to the national portal and register there, even though they may have already registered on the state portal to obtain certain licences at the state level.

The single-window system is an integral part of reforms for states for ease of doing business exercise this year. Nearly 16-17 states including Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab have already come on board the national single window portal. However, 20 states/UTs including Delhi, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh are yet to come on board.

Dawra further said that the centre is consulting states and most states will be brought on board by the end of the year. She added that a list of 700 approvals was identified at the central government level. Besides, 1,3764 approvals have been generating ₹2.75 crore in online payments as application fees through Bharatkosh and Paygov.

The national single window portal is aimed at making the business registration process easier, allowing the beneficiary to get significant approvals online, without having to run to government offices.

“Currently, 24 of the 32 Ministries/ Departments have on-boarded National Single Window System (NSWS), and with respect to services, 181 out of total 368 services identified as relevant, have been on-boarded. At the same time, 16 States/ UTs out of 36 have on-boarded the NSWS," the ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the NSWS framework is being extended for States to build the end-to-end complete State SWS on the NSWS portal, as done for Nagaland.

The scope of NSWS has also been expanded to include special schemes such as Vehicle Scrapping Scheme, Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme, Ethanol Blended Programme, and Sugar Mill Exporters Registration by bundling both central and state government approvals, the ministry added.

“Over 2,50,000 unique visitors have accessed NSWS and 92,000 plus visitors have availed the services of the Know Your Approval (KYA) module of the NSWS. The portal has registered 32,000 plus users.

More than 25,000 investors, including companies of TATAs, Reliance and Adani Group have filled up the Common Registration Form (CRF) and are applying for clearances," the ministry said.

It added that more than 13,700 investor-related approvals have been granted under NSWS and over 13,000 approvals are in progress.