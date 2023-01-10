Govt to ensure law on digital competition doesn't over-regulate

In an interview published in Mint on 2 January, parliamentary standing committee chairman Jayant Sinha had said that by having an ‘ex-ante’ or forward-looking regulatory framework in addition to existing competition law which is in the process of getting amended, India will have a world-leading competition framework. Sinha also said that only a small handful of systemically important digital intermediaries who can influence the market and act as digital market gate keepers will be covered under this legislation. The Competition Amendment Bill also seeks to bring high-value mergers and acquisitions in digital economy which escapes conventional merger regulations under Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) regulatory ambit.