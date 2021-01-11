Centre to bear expenses for first round of Covid-19 vaccination: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that India aims to achieve vaccination for 30 crore people in the next few months and the country is in a “decisive phase" of this fight, with the start of the world’s biggest vaccination campaign from 16th January. “It's a matter of pride that both the vaccines for which Emergency Use Authorization has been given are made in India. Both the approved vaccines are highly cost effective in comparison to other vaccines from across the world, adding that India would have faced great difficulty if it would have had to depend on foreign vaccines," he said.