Centre to begin FY24 budget making exercise tomorrow

The meeting will begin with consultations with various ministries and departments on the revised estimates (RE) of expenditure for the ongoing financial year and the fund requirement for 2023-24.
The central government will kick off its annual budget-making exercise for the financial year 2023-24 on Monday, October 10, which is expected to look at measures to revive growth amid a gloomy outlook, according to the news agency PTI.
The meeting will begin with consultations with various ministries and departments on the revised estimates (RE) of expenditure for the ongoing financial year and the fund requirement for 2023-24.
On Monday, RE meetings with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Labour And Employment, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports would take place.
Most of these discussions to finalize RE for the ongoing financial year (2022-23) and Budget Estimate for 2023-24 would be chaired by the Finance Secretary and Expenditure Secretary, as per PTI reports.
The month-long deliberations would end on November 10, with consultations with the Ministry of Cooperation, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Railways, and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as per a notification of Budget Division of the finance ministry.
The Budget Estimates for 2023-24, will be provisionally finalized after the completion of pre-Budget meetings.
All these meetings would take place against the backdrop of many institutions, including the Reserve Bank and the World Bank slashing India's growth forecast to 7 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.
It will be the fifth Budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the last full Budget before the general elections due in April-May 2024.