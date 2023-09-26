Centre to borrow ₹6.55 trillion in H2 FY242 min read 26 Sep 2023, 09:25 PM IST
The borrowing will be done through dated securities, including ₹20,000 crore through the issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds
New Delhi: The Centre will borrow ₹6.55 trillion for the second half of the ongoing financial year which will be 42.45% of its gross market borrowing of ₹15.43 trillion for the full FY24. The borrowing will be done through dated securities, including ₹20,000 crore through the issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.