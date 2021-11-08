Zydus' ZyCoV-D received emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator on 20 August

The central government has placed a purchase order of 1 crore doses of Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D at ₹265 per dose, reported news agency Reuters on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

