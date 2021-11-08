Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Centre to buy 1 crore shots of Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine at 265 per dose: Report

Centre to buy 1 crore shots of Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine at 265 per dose: Report

1 min read . 04:09 PM IST Livemint

Zydus' ZyCoV-D received emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator on 20 August 

The central government has placed a purchase order of 1 crore doses of Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D at 265 per dose, reported news agency Reuters on Monday. 

