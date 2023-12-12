Centre to buy wheat after slack procurement by states
The Centre's National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) will be involved in wheat procurement alongside state agencies and the Food Corporation of India (FCI)
New Delhi: The Union government is planning to procure more wheat in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the next 2024-25 rabi season after significantly lower Central purchases of the grain in these two states and Rajasthan.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message