Centre to cancel OCI cards over pro-Khalistan activity

The move comes in the backdrop of India suspending visa services in its Canadian missions, and directing Canada to cut its diplomatic staff in India.

NEW DELHI :India is in the process of cancelling the registration of more than a dozen Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders for carrying out pro-Khalistan activities and anti-India propaganda, said two people aware of the development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi also expelled a senior Canadian diplomat, after an Indian diplomat was expelled by Ottawa, as ties nosedived over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation that India had a role in the killing of Canada-based Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To be sure, the process of cancelling these OCI cards has been on for some time now. While OCI doesn’t confer political rights, it is in effect a multiple entry, multi-purpose, life-long visa for Indian-origin people living abroad.

OCI holders are exempt from having to register with the Foreign Regional Registration Office. They cannot hold public office, vote in Indian elections or buy agricultural land.

Cancellation is rare. Out of the estimated 4.5 million OCI cards issued till date, only around 150 have been cancelled after being found in violation of rules on the basis of inputs by intelligence and security agencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to information available on the ministry of external affairs website, a total of 4.06 million OCI registration cards were issued till 31 January, 2022.The central government can cancel the OCI registration if “the overseas citizen of India has shown disaffection towards the Constitution of India as by law established," and if “it is necessary so to do in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of India, friendly relations of India with any foreign country, or in the interests of the general public".

A spokesperson for India’s ministry of external affairs in response to Mint’s queries about Indian government in the process of cancelling the registration of more than a dozen OCI card holders in a text message said, “not an area we deal with."

Queries emailed to the spokesperson of ministry of home affairs on Friday morning weren’t answered till press time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were Indian citizens or were eligible to become one on 26 January 1950 and thereafter are eligible to register as an OCI.

However, citizens of Pakistan, Bangladesh and any other country as notified by the union government are not eligible.

The external affairs ministry on 20 September also issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada, cautioning, “In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda," the advisory said.“Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.“

“Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant," the advisory added

ndia and Canada have recently halted their talks for a trade deal amid political friction. The Canadian government paused a trade mission to India indefinitely and Indian officials have said that the negotiations have paused. Mint earlier reported that the diplomatic row will not affect the flow of Canadian investments into India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

