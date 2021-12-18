Centre to celebrate 'Good Governance' week from 20-26 December

The activities that are to be taken up by the districts of all states and UTs during theGood Governance Weeks' "Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur" campaign-- Organize special camps/events at Tehsil Headquarters/Panchayat Samitis; Redressal of pending backlog public grievances in CPGRAMS; Updation of Citizen Charters; Redressal of public grievances in the State portals; Disposal of applications under Improving Service Delivery; Adopt Best Good Governance practices and share them along with requisite pictures on the portal and Share one success story per district on resolution of public grievances on the portal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}