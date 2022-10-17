Centre to come up with PLI for green hydrogen

Centre to come up with PLI for green hydrogen2 min read . 10:23 PM IST
- Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy RK Singh informed that Centre may come up with production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for green hydrogen
Union minister for new and renewable energy RK Singh on Monday said that the union government will come up with a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for green hydrogen.
Union minister for new and renewable energy RK Singh on Monday said that the union government will come up with a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for green hydrogen.
Speaking at the third edition of CII’s ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat in Renewable Energy’ conference, the minister said that the incentive would be required only for the initial green hydrogen projects in the country.
Speaking at the third edition of CII’s ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat in Renewable Energy’ conference, the minister said that the incentive would be required only for the initial green hydrogen projects in the country.
“We will have a PLI for electrolyzers and we will have a PLI for manufacturing of green hydrogen. But I think that the PLI for manufacturing for green hydrogen will only be required for the initial capacities. May be initial 4 million tonne or 5 million tonne. After that the green hydrogen (industry) will stand on its own feet," said Singh, who also holds the portfolio of power.
“We will have a PLI for electrolyzers and we will have a PLI for manufacturing of green hydrogen. But I think that the PLI for manufacturing for green hydrogen will only be required for the initial capacities. May be initial 4 million tonne or 5 million tonne. After that the green hydrogen (industry) will stand on its own feet," said Singh, who also holds the portfolio of power.
In February this year, Centre released the national green hydrogen policy, and a comprehensive green hydrogen mission is still in the works.
In February this year, Centre released the national green hydrogen policy, and a comprehensive green hydrogen mission is still in the works.
The minister also stressed on the need to generate “green" Hydrogen instead of “decarbonised" hydrogen, which he said some developed countries have proposed decarbonised hydrogen which may involve methane and carbon dioxide emissions.
The minister also stressed on the need to generate “green" Hydrogen instead of “decarbonised" hydrogen, which he said some developed countries have proposed decarbonised hydrogen which may involve methane and carbon dioxide emissions.
Singh added that India, had 42% of non-fossil fuel capacity as of 2021, anad will have over 65 per cent of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.
Singh added that India, had 42% of non-fossil fuel capacity as of 2021, anad will have over 65 per cent of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.
Speaking at conference Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy said: “Our module capacities enlisted in the ALMM have more than doubled in the last 7.5 years , they are now 20 GW but the same cannot be said about the cells which is 4.5 GW. But in the coming times considering PLI-1...and now if you consider PLI 2, for which we are confident that the bid will be issued within a week. The scheme guidelines have already been published."
Speaking at conference Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy said: “Our module capacities enlisted in the ALMM have more than doubled in the last 7.5 years , they are now 20 GW but the same cannot be said about the cells which is 4.5 GW. But in the coming times considering PLI-1...and now if you consider PLI 2, for which we are confident that the bid will be issued within a week. The scheme guidelines have already been published."
Chaturvedi said that by 2026, India is looking at the capacities of 38 GW in terms of polysilicon, 56 GW of ingot and wafers, 70-80 GW of cells and 90-100 GW of modules.
Chaturvedi said that by 2026, India is looking at the capacities of 38 GW in terms of polysilicon, 56 GW of ingot and wafers, 70-80 GW of cells and 90-100 GW of modules.
“Our targets are huge, if you consider 500 GW plans we have, which does not take into account the Hydrogen plans, then we have to install approximately 25-35 GW every year, so the capacities we are planning to install will also be able to cater to this but also to the Hydrogen demand and something remaining for exports. So the outlook for Solar manufacturing seems good," Chaturvedi added.
“Our targets are huge, if you consider 500 GW plans we have, which does not take into account the Hydrogen plans, then we have to install approximately 25-35 GW every year, so the capacities we are planning to install will also be able to cater to this but also to the Hydrogen demand and something remaining for exports. So the outlook for Solar manufacturing seems good," Chaturvedi added.