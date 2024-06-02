Centre to continue extending support to states affected by cyclone Remal: Modi

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said that the Union government will continue to extend full support to the states affected by cyclone Remal, which left a trail of destruction in West Bengal's coastal region.

Cyclone Remal made landfall in the coastal regions of Bangladesh, near Mongla port, and the adjoining Sagar Islands in India’s West Bengal state with wind speed of up to 135kmph (84mph), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Remal began its landfall at about 9 pm in India on 26 May, a process that continued for about five hours, according to the regional meteorological office in Kolkata.

Destruction the cyclone caused

Remal was the first cyclone to hit the Bay of Bengal this year ahead of the June-September monsoon season and killed at least nine people and left nearly 29,500 houses damaged. Of the damaged houses, 27,000 suffered partial damage, while 2,500 were destroyed, as per the initial assessment.

The affected areas included Kakdwip, Namkhana, Sagard Island, Diamond Harbour, Fraserganj, Bakkhali and Mandarmani.

It also caused flash floods, heavy rains, and landslides across India's northeast reagion. Incessant rains and landslides have left parts of the northeast isolated as flood waters have submerged railway tracks and killed at least 40 people.

During a review meeting on the impact of cyclone Remal on Sunday, Modi also instructed the ministry of home affairs to monitor the situation and review the matter regularly to extend necessary assistance.

The loss of human lives and damage to houses and properties due to landslides and floods in Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura were also discussed. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed for relief and rescue operations. The teams have carried out evacuation, airlifting and road clearance operations.

