Centre to continue extending support to states affected by cyclone Remal: Modi
Remal was the first cyclone to hit the Bay of Bengal this year ahead of the June-September monsoon and killed at least nine people and damaged nearly 29,500 houses. It also caused flash floods, heavy rains, and landslides across India's northeast reagion.
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said that the Union government will continue to extend full support to the states affected by cyclone Remal, which left a trail of destruction in West Bengal's coastal region.