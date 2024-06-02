Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Centre to continue extending support to states affected by cyclone Remal: Modi

Centre to continue extending support to states affected by cyclone Remal: Modi

Puja Das

  • Remal was the first cyclone to hit the Bay of Bengal this year ahead of the June-September monsoon and killed at least nine people and damaged nearly 29,500 houses. It also caused flash floods, heavy rains, and landslides across India's northeast reagion.

Remal was the first cyclone to hit the Bay of Bengal this year and killed at least nine people and left nearly 29,500 houses damaged. (AFP)

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said that the Union government will continue to extend full support to the states affected by cyclone Remal, which left a trail of destruction in West Bengal's coastal region.

Cyclone Remal made landfall in the coastal regions of Bangladesh, near Mongla port, and the adjoining Sagar Islands in India’s West Bengal state with wind speed of up to 135kmph (84mph), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Remal began its landfall at about 9 pm in India on 26 May, a process that continued for about five hours, according to the regional meteorological office in Kolkata.

Destruction the cyclone caused

Remal was the first cyclone to hit the Bay of Bengal this year ahead of the June-September monsoon season and killed at least nine people and left nearly 29,500 houses damaged. Of the damaged houses, 27,000 suffered partial damage, while 2,500 were destroyed, as per the initial assessment.

The affected areas included Kakdwip, Namkhana, Sagard Island, Diamond Harbour, Fraserganj, Bakkhali and Mandarmani.

It also caused flash floods, heavy rains, and landslides across India's northeast reagion. Incessant rains and landslides have left parts of the northeast isolated as flood waters have submerged railway tracks and killed at least 40 people.

During a review meeting on the impact of cyclone Remal on Sunday, Modi also instructed the ministry of home affairs to monitor the situation and review the matter regularly to extend necessary assistance.

The loss of human lives and damage to houses and properties due to landslides and floods in Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura were also discussed. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed for relief and rescue operations. The teams have carried out evacuation, airlifting and road clearance operations.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based reporter, covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate change policies for Mint. Puja reports on food security, farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy along with policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP21 in Paris. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.