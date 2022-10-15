Centre to convert State Highways with high traffic to national highways: Gadkari

He further said that there is a huge potential for development of public transport in the country. There is good economic viability in introducing e-buses, he said. Some of the projects taken up by his ministry include starting electric vehicles, trolleybuses and bus-ports in cities. Also, AC Luxury buses may be started for tourists, he added. Under the Parvatmala scheme, ropeways, cable-cars and funicular rail are being developed in hilly areas. The restaurants and parking plazas that will come up surrounding these projects will also add to the sources of revenue, said the Minister.

