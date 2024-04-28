Centre to crackdown on tur and urad dal hoarders amid soaring prices
Officials will make random visits to warehouses, mills and mandis across the country to ascertain the ground reality. Action planned in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat
New Delhi: Worried about the soaring prices of pulses amid the general elections, the Union government is planning to send senior officers to assess the ground situation in relation to stock disclosure of pulses, especially tur (pigeon pea) and urad (black matpe) beginning this week, two senior officials said.