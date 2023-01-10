Centre to decide on Covovax as heterologous booster dose for adults tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 05:22 PM IST
If approved, adults can take Covovax as a booster dose irrespective of their previous doses being Covishield or Covaxin
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will meet next Wednesday, 11 January to take a decision on granting Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covovax, a vaccine to fight coronavirus infection, market authorization as the heterologous booster dose.