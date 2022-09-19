Centre to decide on extending free ration PMGKAY scheme beyond September

The recent data on food inflation informs us that the rise in prices of food items grew by 7.2% year on year in August 2022. Inflation is burdening households under financial stress and amid such indicators, Central Government will decide whether to extend the free ration scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY). The Secretary of the Food Ministry Sudhanshu Pandey informed about the ongoing consideration, but he didn't elaborate upon the date of the decision.

