Govt won’t notify fact check unit till 5 July

Govt won’t notify fact check unit till 5 July1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Comedian Kunal Kamra’s petition had said that the rules are “manifestly arbitrary” as it entails the central government acting as a judge and prosecutor of its own cause, thus violating one of the fundamental rights of natural justice.
Mumbai: The Centre on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that it will not notify the proposed fact checking unit (FCU) to identify online fake news till 5 July.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×