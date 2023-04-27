Home / News / India /  Govt won’t notify fact check unit till 5 July
Govt won’t notify fact check unit till 5 July

1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:24 PM IST Priyanka Gawande
The Centre told the Bombay High Court that it will not notify the proposed fact checking unit to identify online fake news till 5 July. (E+)

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s petition had said that the rules are “manifestly arbitrary” as it entails the central government acting as a judge and prosecutor of its own cause, thus violating one of the fundamental rights of natural justice.

Mumbai: The Centre on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that it will not notify the proposed fact checking unit (FCU) to identify online fake news till 5 July.

On 6 April, the government announced amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to provide for a fact checking unit to identify misleading online content related to the government.

Four days later, comedian Kunal Kamra petitioned the high court that these rules could lead to his content being arbitrarily blocked or his social media accounts being suspended or deactivated, harming him professionally. Darius Khambata, senior counsel for Kamra, said the FCU will have a “chilling effect" on citizens and their right to freedom of speech and expression.

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh, appearing for the Centre, said the unit will not be notified until 5 July. “We believe this is not a need to immediately suspend the rule as it stands, as it cannot operate without the notification. The moment the matter is heard for ad interim relief, it will require detailed hearing," a division bench of justices G.S. Patel and Neela Gokhale said, agreeing to hear the matter on 8 June.

“The rule will not be operable for the fact check unit till it is notified. Even if the matter is heard for ad interim, it will require full hearing, covering all ground and that is likely to be heard for final disposal," Justice Patel said in his oral order on Thursday.

Kamra’s petition had said that the rules are “manifestly arbitrary" as it entails the central government acting as a judge and prosecutor of its own cause, thus violating one of the fundamental rights of natural justice. It added that the rules were an unreasonable restriction on Kamra’s fundamental right to practise any trade or profession.

Since Kamra is a political satirist who relies on social media platform to share his content, the rules could potentially lead to his content being arbitrarily blocked, the 27- page petition stated.

In its response last week, the Centre had filed a limited affidavit; however, Justice Patel asked the centre to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.

The Centre’s affidavit had said that the fact check unit may only identify fake, false or misleading information and not any opinion, satire or artistic impression. “Therefore, the aim of the government with regard to the introduction of the impugned provision is explicitly clear and suffers from no purported arbitrariness or unreasonableness as alleged by the petitioner (Kamra)," it had affidavit said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Gawande
Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
