NEW DELHI : Centre will deploy high level teams in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha owing to sudden surge in covid-19 cases in the four states.

The union health ministry has said that the some of the states are also reporting high mortality.

Of these four States, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of active cases pegged at 54,666, followed by Odisha (27,219), Chhattisgarh (13,520) and Jharkhand which has 11,577 active cases. In terms of total/cumulative cases till date, Uttar Pradesh has 2,25,632, Odisha (1,00,934), Jharkhand (38,435) and Chhattisgarh has 30,092 cases. The most number of deaths are reported in Uttar Pradesh (3423) while Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are reporting 482, 410 and 269 deaths cumulatively.

The teams, union health ministry said will support the State efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. They shall also guide the States in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

Each of the multi-sectoral teams will comprise of an epidemiologist and a public health expert, the government said.

As an ongoing effort, the Central Government has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various States to interact with the authorities and get a first hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.

Meanwhile the total number of covid-19 cases in the country reached 36,41,583 as on Monday and the toll touched 64,816, union health ministry said that seven.

While India recorded over 79,461 cases in last 24 hours, the union health ministry said that Seven States have contributed to 70% of these new cases in the last 24 hours.

“Of these, Maharashtra has contributed the maximum case load amounting to almost 21%, followed by Andhra Pradesh (13.5%), Karnataka (11.27%) and Tamil Nadu which stands at 8.27%," union health ministry said in a statement.

“Uttar Pradesh with 8.27%, West Bengal with 3.85%, and Odisha with 3.84% are the remaining States contributing to the increased caseload," it said.

Also, according to the government, of the total cumulative number of cases, 43% are recorded in just three states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. While Tamil Nadu has contributed 11.66% of the total cases.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka also account for about 50% of the deaths added in the last 24 hours due to covid-19, with Maharashtra leading with 30.48%, the government said.

The cumulative number of covid-19 tests have crossed 4.23 crore on Monday. 8,46,278 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

As India continues its effort to fight the covid-19 pandemic, the government of Japan has committed Official Development Assistance loan of an amount of JPY50 billion (approx. Rs. 3,500 crore) for the covid-19 Crisis Emergency Response Support. The Notes were exchanged today between Dr. C.S. Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India, and Suzuki Satoshi, Ambassador, Embassy of Japan to India for a Health sector programme loan to fight the covid-19 crisis.

Subsequent to the Exchange of Notes, Loan Agreement for this programme loan was signed between Dr. C.S. Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India and Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, JICA, New Delhi.

This programme loan aims to support India’s efforts in fighting covid-19 and to prepare the health system to manage future epidemics and also to improve the resilience of India’s health systems against infectious diseases, said a statement issued by ministry of finance.

