Centre to do away with bond policy for doctors? What report suggests3 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 05:14 PM IST
- The amount of bond varies from state to state and ranges widely between ₹5 lakh up to ₹2.5 crore
The Union Health Ministry is reportedly creating guidelines to do away with the bond policy for doctors that requires them to work for a specified period in a state run hospital after their graduation and postgraduation course is completed. Doctors who fail to do so have to pay a penalty (amount specified beforehand by every state and union territory) to the state or medical college.