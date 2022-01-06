Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre to double 10 Gbps bandwidth from Bangladesh to boost Northeast internet

Centre to double 10 Gbps bandwidth from Bangladesh to boost Northeast internet

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw holding a press conference on Cabinet Decisions, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 06:50 AM IST Livemint

The Centre has decided to double the 10 Gbps internet bandwidth from Bangladesh' Cox's Bazar to India in the coming weeks.

With the aim to boost internet connectivity in North-Eastern states, the Centre has decided to double the 10 Gbps internet bandwidth from Bangladesh' Cox's Bazar to India in the coming weeks.

Speaking at an event here, Union Minister for Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Two to three months back, thinking out of the box, we took an experimental connection of 10 GBPS fibre connectivity from Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) to Agartala. In two months, it stabilized. Yesterday we took a decision to increase this bandwidth so that the entire Northeastern region especially Manipur can get high-speed connectivity."

"Based on that experiment, in the next five to six weeks, we will double the bandwidth. We will see the results and then will further double the bandwidth," he added.

Meanwhile, assembly elections in Manipur are scheduled to be held this year. 

