Centre to double 10 Gbps bandwidth from Bangladesh to boost Northeast internet

Speaking at an event here, Union Minister for Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Two to three months back, thinking out of the box, we took an experimental connection of 10 GBPS fibre connectivity from Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) to Agartala. In two months, it stabilized. Yesterday we took a decision to increase this bandwidth so that the entire Northeastern region especially Manipur can get high-speed connectivity."