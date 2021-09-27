The central government has decided to extend the existing foreign trade policy till March next year, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said. A new foreign trade policy will be put into effect from next financial year, he further told reporters on Monday.

“We are notifying it today evening or tomorrow...We have decided to extend the policy until March 31 (2022)... and in the (new) financial year, we can start with the new policy," Goyal said.

The Commerce Minister hoped that the Covid-19 crisis would have subsided by then and stakeholder consultations could be carried out.

The government had already extended the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2015-20 until September 30 this year in view of the Covid-19 crisis. The FTP provides guidelines for enhancing exports to push economic growth and create jobs.

On March 31, 2020, the government had extended the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 for one year till March 31, 2021, amid the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown. Exports during April-September 21, 2021, stood at over $185 billion, he added.

