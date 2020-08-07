NEW DELHI : The central government has extended the insurance scheme announced under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package for health workers fighting to contain covid-19 for another three months, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The scheme, announced in March, provides an insurance cover of ₹50 lakh to around 22 lakh public healthcare workers, including community health workers, coming in direct contact of covid-19 patients or those at risk of infection. The insurance scheme was slated to end on 30 June.

The move came as the number of covid cases hit 2.05 million on Friday and the toll reached 42,026. The recovery rate reached its highest so far at 68%, and the death rate touched 2.05%.

Recoveries have jumped to more 1.4 million, with 49,769 patients making a recovery in the past 24 hours.

The average daily recovered cases (seven-day moving average) have increased from 26,000 to 44,000 in the past two weeks, the ministry said.

Given the rising number of cases, the health ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, have decided to launch a national clinical registry for covid-19. This will collect real-time data to inform evidence-based clinical practice, research, guidelines and policymaking.

“There is a pressing need for the collection of systematic data on clinical signs and symptoms, laboratory investigations, management protocols, clinical course of covid-19 disease, disease spectrum and outcomes of patients," the health ministry said in a statement.

“Such data will serve as an invaluable tool for formulating appropriate patient management strategies, predicting disease severity, patient outcomes, etc," the ministry added.

The clinical registry will collect data from more than 100 hospitals regarding clinical and laboratory features, treatment, and outcomes of hospitalized covid-19 patients.

The primary objectives will be to study the frequency, clinical and laboratory features, treatments, and outcomes of covid-19-related multisystem inflammatory disorder in children and adolescents.

The secondary objectives of the registry will be to utilize data to answer research questions on covid -19, including the natural course of disease, disease spectrum, prognostic and risk factors. The registry will also have outcome data such as medication and health systems, the ministry said.

The registry will also seek context-specific data such as covid-19 in tuberculosis and malnutrition patients.

The registry will serve as a platform for additional clinical research studies in selected sites. It will also collect follow-up data of discharged covid- 19 patients, if possible.

A uniform budget will be prepared for the sites (covid-19 hospitals) and the mentor institutes.

The duration of the data collection will be one year, the ICMR said, adding that any patient confirmed by a covid-19 lab and hospitalized and meeting the ‘inclusion criteria’ for the study will be enrolled.

The analysis will be done centrally by a team of scientists at ICMR. The data will be used to generate hypotheses for various parameters of the disease and the registry platform will be utilized in the future for interventional studies.

