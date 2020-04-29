NEW DELHI: The Union housing and urban affairs ministry will form protocols for urban services, including metro and urban missions, even as there is no clarity over resumption of these services.

The decision was taken at a review meeting of urban missions, chaired by minister of state for urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, on Tuesday. The meeting comes as the government mulls extension of lockdown in hotspots and easing norms in other zones.

To contain the spread of covid-19, which has infected more than 31,000 people and claimed over a thousand lives in India, urban public transport services like metros have been shut since March. The government has given certain relaxations to the agriculture and manufacturing sector during the lockdown, which is in place till 3 May.

The flagship missions under the ministry include Smart Cities Mission, the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transport (AMRUT) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

“This was a review meeting of the missions under the ministry. The urban services secretary was asked to prepare protocols for services like metros for whenever they open. The minister also asked for protocols to be prepared for the missions under the ministry and how they will operate following social distancing norms," an official said.

The central government is yet to take a call on when public services can resume. However, social distancing norms will have to be in place when the services restart.

Former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian had on Tuesday said in a webinar that urban services sector was seriously hurt by the crisis and will face major challenges in recovering from the shock. District administrations and municipal corporations are at the forefront of the ongoing containment measures and are expected to play a key role in the calibrated opening up of urban services depending on the local incidence of the coronavirus cases. The medium-term challenges they face include taking care of migrant workers once they begin to return to cities for work. The pandemic has highlighted the major role migrant workers play in urban economies.

“Reviewed the progress of urban flagship missions with secretary & senior officers of @MoHUA_India. Happy to note that the missions are also contributing extensively towards #COVID19 related work along with their normal work & implementation of projects," Puri said on Twitter after the meeting.

Under AMRUT, 229 projects worth ₹27,000 crore have resumed across 10 states. Under the smart cities mission, integrated command and control centres are being used in Agra. The service is used for doorstep delivery of essentials, security services, detection of loitering, and medical assistance.

Airports, which have also been shut since the lockdown was implemented on 25 March, have begun preparation to open following social distancing norms.

(Gireesh Chandra Prasad contributed to the story)

