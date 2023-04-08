Centre to generate 20 lakh jobs via 7 mega textile plants in these states2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 06:46 AM IST
Setup under the PM Mitra scheme, the 7 parks will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
As part of the Make in India initiative, the Central government has announced plans to set up seven mega textile parks in the country. Announced under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme, the seven plants will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×