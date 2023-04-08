As part of the Make in India initiative, the Central government has announced plans to set up seven mega textile parks in the country. Announced under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme, the seven plants will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

PM Mitra scheme was launched in October 2021 with a total outlay of INR 4,445 crore, and the initial allocation for the project in the 2023-24 budget is INR 200 crore.

Also Read: ‘Incentives for first movers to textile parks’

In a series of tweets on March 17, PM Modi had explained “The PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attracts investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs. It will be a great example of 'Make in India' and 'Make For the World."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal says the government envisages investing almost ₹70,000 crores in the parks with a goal of generating almost 20 lakh jobs.

“The textile industry has been unorganised in the country. This increased wastage and logistical costs impacted the competitiveness of the country's textile sector. This cluster-based approach, a vision of the Prime Minister, will solve several problems of the sector" news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying.

Talking about the eligibility for selecting the seven sites, Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah said that her ministry had selected the locations in a transparent manner after considering 18 proposals from 13 states.

Also Read: Lift dumping duty on viscose fibre to save textiles, say MPs

The eligibility of the sites to be selected for the seven textile parks was determined through a transparent challenge. This challenge was based on objective criteria, which considered several factors, such as connectivity, the existing ecosystem, textiles, industry policy, infrastructure, utility services, and more. In addition, the PM Gati Shakti- National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity was also utilized to validate the eligibility of the selected locations.

The PM MITRA Parks scheme is a unique model that involves collaboration between the Central and State Governments in a bid to enhance investment, promote innovation, generate employment, and ultimately transform India into a significant hub for textile production and exports.