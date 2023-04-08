Centre to generate 20 lakh jobs via 7 mega textile plants in these states

The eligibility of the sites to be selected for the seven textile parks was determined through a transparent challenge. This challenge was based on objective criteria, which considered several factors, such as connectivity, the existing ecosystem, textiles, industry policy, infrastructure, utility services, and more. In addition, the PM Gati Shakti- National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity was also utilized to validate the eligibility of the selected locations.

