Centre to give 1 lakh Covid vaccine doses to 36 states, UTs within next 3 days

The Government of India has stated that it will allocate one lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and union territories (UTs) within the next three days.

It further said that more than 20.78 crore vaccine doses have been made available to states and UTs, so far.

"The government has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 20.78 crore vaccine doses (20,78,04,890) to States/UTs. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 18,83,47,432 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)," it said.

However, as per the ministry's official statement, out of the one lakh vaccine doses, only Maharashtra and Rajasthan will be receiving 50,000 Covid vaccine doses each within the next three days.

The ministry asserted that more than 1.94 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses (1,94,57,458) are still available with the states and UTs.

As per the ministry's data, Uttar Pradesh has the highest balance of vaccine doses (20,32,831), followed by Tamil Nadu (13,63,494), Madhya Pradesh (12, 80,553), and Gujarat (11,25,236).

The Ministry of Health assured that between 18 May and 31 May, a total of 1.95 crore coronavirus vaccine doses would be made available free of cost by the Central government to all states and union territories.

"In addition, 72.40 lakh doses would be available for direct procurement by the States/UTs," the ministry added.

"More than 1.94 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,94,57,458) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, 1 lakh (1,00,000) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ website shows that between January and April 2021, India exported 663.698 lakh "Made in India Covid-19 vaccine supplies" to 95 countries and UN health workers and peacekeepers.

