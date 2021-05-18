Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre to give 1 lakh Covid vaccine doses to 36 states, UTs within next 3 days

Centre to give 1 lakh Covid vaccine doses to 36 states, UTs within next 3 days

Premium
More than 1.94 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses (1,94,57,458) are still available with the states and UTs, health ministry said.
2 min read . 09:11 PM IST Edited By Mansi Jaswal

  • Out of the one lakh vaccine doses, only Maharashtra and Rajasthan will be receiving 50,000 Covid vaccine doses each within the next three days
  • Between 18 May and 31 May, a total of 1.95 crore vaccine doses would be made available free of cost to all states and union territories, Centre said

The Government of India has stated that it will allocate one lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and union territories (UTs) within the next three days.

The Government of India has stated that it will allocate one lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and union territories (UTs) within the next three days.

"1 lakh (1,00,000) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," the union health ministry added.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"1 lakh (1,00,000) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," the union health ministry added.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It further said that more than 20.78 crore vaccine doses have been made available to states and UTs, so far.

"The government has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 20.78 crore vaccine doses (20,78,04,890) to States/UTs. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 18,83,47,432 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)," it said.

However, as per the ministry's official statement, out of the one lakh vaccine doses, only Maharashtra and Rajasthan will be receiving 50,000 Covid vaccine doses each within the next three days.

The ministry asserted that more than 1.94 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses (1,94,57,458) are still available with the states and UTs.

As per the ministry's data, Uttar Pradesh has the highest balance of vaccine doses (20,32,831), followed by Tamil Nadu (13,63,494), Madhya Pradesh (12, 80,553), and Gujarat (11,25,236).

The Ministry of Health assured that between 18 May and 31 May, a total of 1.95 crore coronavirus vaccine doses would be made available free of cost by the Central government to all states and union territories.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Maharashtra sees 28,438 new Covid cases, 679 deaths; Mumbai cases below 1000-mark in 24 hrs

1 min read . 08:51 PM IST
Premium

Cyclone Tauktae impact: Widespread rainfall likely over North-West India for next two days

1 min read . 08:33 PM IST
Premium

India's Biological E. to produce J&J Covid vaccine alongside its own candidate

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST
Premium

Kejriwal govt to give financial aid, free ration & education to covid affected

2 min read . 08:31 PM IST

"In addition, 72.40 lakh doses would be available for direct procurement by the States/UTs," the ministry added.

"More than 1.94 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,94,57,458) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, 1 lakh (1,00,000) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ website shows that between January and April 2021, India exported 663.698 lakh "Made in India Covid-19 vaccine supplies" to 95 countries and UN health workers and peacekeepers.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!