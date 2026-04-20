New Delhi: The government will hold further consultations before rolling out schemes for debt resolution of all companies in a group in one go, and for dealing with cross-border insolvency cases where a company or its creditors are in different jurisdictions, two persons familiar with the development said.
Govt to hold wider consultation for group, cross-border insolvency rules
SummaryAt present, the central government is consulting the UN on adapting its model of group and cross-border insolvency frameworks to India’s requirements and pattern of litigation seen in the past for optimum efficiency.
New Delhi: The government will hold further consultations before rolling out schemes for debt resolution of all companies in a group in one go, and for dealing with cross-border insolvency cases where a company or its creditors are in different jurisdictions, two persons familiar with the development said.
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Gireesh writes on the Indian economy, government policy, regulatory developments and trends in the business landscape. His areas of reporting include finance, taxation, company law, bankruptcy code, competition law, financial reporting and auditing. He also covers federal policy think tank NITI Aayog. Gireesh has 25 years of experience in leading news organisations.