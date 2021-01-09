OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre to hold 'Know Your Constitution' campaign in schools, colleges
The preamble to the Constitution of India. (Reuters)
The preamble to the Constitution of India. (Reuters)

Centre to hold 'Know Your Constitution' campaign in schools, colleges

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2021, 07:56 AM IST Staff Writer

Government would soon hold a campaign 'Know your Constitution' in schools, colleges, and universities across the country

The Centre government would soon hold a campaign 'Know your Constitution' in schools, colleges, and universities across the country, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Dehradun on Friday.

Speaking at an event Birla talked about the campaign. The event organised by the Uttarakhand Panchayati raj department on the subject, Panchayati Raj System - Empowering Decentralised Democracy.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention today. 5 points

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro writes to Modi, asks to expedite AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine shipment as delays loom

1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Tedros also urged manufacturers to make the data about their vaccines available

WHO: Rich nations, vaccine firms should stop bilateral deals

2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Workers carry a container of coronavirus test samples outside of a residential neighborhood in Shijiazhuang in northern China's Hebei Province.

China has given over 90 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses: Report

1 min read . 08:46 AM IST

"The 'Know Your Constitution' campaign would be held in schools, colleges, and universities of the country for which the framework has been created. It was somewhat delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now when the pandemic is getting under control, it would soon be commenced," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

The Speaker highlighting the importance of the Panchayati raj system.

Birla also said, "The smooth transition of power through 17 general elections and over 300 Assembly elections is our strength. The democracy from gram panchayat to parliament has been getting strengthened. Mahatma Gandhi rightly said that the soul of India resides in the villages."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout