Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre to hold 'Know Your Constitution' campaign in schools, colleges
The preamble to the Constitution of India.

Centre to hold 'Know Your Constitution' campaign in schools, colleges

1 min read . 07:56 AM IST Staff Writer

Government would soon hold a campaign 'Know your Constitution' in schools, colleges, and universities across the country

The Centre government would soon hold a campaign 'Know your Constitution' in schools, colleges, and universities across the country, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Dehradun on Friday.

The Centre government would soon hold a campaign 'Know your Constitution' in schools, colleges, and universities across the country, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Dehradun on Friday.

Speaking at an event Birla talked about the campaign. The event organised by the Uttarakhand Panchayati raj department on the subject, Panchayati Raj System - Empowering Decentralised Democracy.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention today. 5 points

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST

Bolsonaro writes to Modi, asks to expedite AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine shipment as delays loom

1 min read . 09:13 AM IST

WHO: Rich nations, vaccine firms should stop bilateral deals

2 min read . 09:04 AM IST

China has given over 90 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses: Report

1 min read . 08:46 AM IST

Speaking at an event Birla talked about the campaign. The event organised by the Uttarakhand Panchayati raj department on the subject, Panchayati Raj System - Empowering Decentralised Democracy.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention today. 5 points

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST

Bolsonaro writes to Modi, asks to expedite AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine shipment as delays loom

1 min read . 09:13 AM IST

WHO: Rich nations, vaccine firms should stop bilateral deals

2 min read . 09:04 AM IST

China has given over 90 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses: Report

1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The 'Know Your Constitution' campaign would be held in schools, colleges, and universities of the country for which the framework has been created. It was somewhat delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now when the pandemic is getting under control, it would soon be commenced," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

The Speaker highlighting the importance of the Panchayati raj system.

Birla also said, "The smooth transition of power through 17 general elections and over 300 Assembly elections is our strength. The democracy from gram panchayat to parliament has been getting strengthened. Mahatma Gandhi rightly said that the soul of India resides in the villages."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.