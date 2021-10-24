Centre to hold meeting with states on Monday to curb edible oil prices

The department noted that the demand of edible oils varies in different states/UTs as per the preference of the consumers. "However, for finalizing the stock limit quantity of edible oils and oilseeds, the states/UTs may consider/explore the previous stock limit imposed for edible oils and oilseeds by the state/UTs," the department said. Any stakeholder (refiners, miller, wholesaler etc.) should not hold the stocks in excess of two months of the storage capacity, it suggested the states.