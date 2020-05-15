NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to scale up remote functioning through its e-office system to allow officers to work from home for 15 days a year as a matter of policy, the administrative reforms and public grievances department said in a communication to various offices.

The move is based on the efficiency noticed in remote functioning during the lockdown and has called for fine tuning the norms for its continued use.

The home ministry and the National Informatics Centre, that provides IT support to the government, will work together to set the protocols for handling classified files through e-office, according to the draft work-from-home guidelines the department has issued for consultation. It has sought comments from all ministries and departments by 21 May.

At present about 75 ministries and departments are actively using e -office platform and 57 of them achieved more than 80% of their work in e- office, the department said.

“It is quite likely that for the near future, the Central Secretariat will continue to go for staggered attendance and variable working hours to maintain social distancing at workplace," the department said, emphasising the need to fine tune the work-from-home framework after the lockdown is lifted to enable remote handling of sensitive official information.

“The department of personnel and training may provide option for work from home to the eligible officers/staff for 15 days in a year as a matter of policy," said the communication.

A standard framework in government offices is needed for smooth functioning which will impart resilience to the ecosystem even in post lockdown situations, said the communication. Officers working from have to be available on phone and have to treat matters relating to Parliament with urgency, the communication said.

