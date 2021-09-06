The central government will increase the database of farmers from current 5.5 crore to 8 crore by December, 2021 with the help of state governments, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday. He said agriculture has to be linked with digital technology, scientific research and knowledge.

The Central government and state governments must work together for agriculture to give a boost to the economy, Tomar said at the Chief Ministers’ conference on initiatives and schemes of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Talking about digital agriculture, Tomar urged all states to study the Karnataka model. He told the states to create a database for the State using the federated farmer database prepared by Government of India and allow linkage to state land record database.

“MoAFW (Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare) has created database of 5.5 crore farmers and it will be increased to 8 crore farmers by December, 2021 with the help of State governments," he said.

The minister further said that with the establishment of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, FPOs, PACS, Mandis and start-ups will get loans easily.

During the conference, he also talked about the Oil Palm Mission and said that ICAR has conducted a study on the areas in which oil palm cultivation can be expanded.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was also present in the conference, said that with an increase in agriculture exports, India is emerging as a trusted export partner and there is further scope for improvement of agri-exports. He emphasized that the infrastructure needs to be strengthened for storage and warehousing.

The objectives of the conference were to highlight the salient features of Aatmanirbhar Krishi and to enable states to enhance farmers’ income.

The discussion with the states centered around the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund set up to drive infrastructure investment. The recent modifications in the scheme were explained – the eligibility has been extended to APMSs/state agencies/ National and state federations of cooperatives/ FPOs and SHGs.

The need to make India self-reliant in edible oils and palms was stressed and the role of the states was discussed. Digital agriculture and use of emerging technology for smart agriculture was also discussed.

The concept of farmers’ database was explained. A national farmer database is being created by taking data from existing schemes like PM-KISAN, soil health card and PM Fasal Bima Yojana. The database will have connectivity to state land records data base.

Upgradation of the beneficiary database was emphasized. There was discussion on export of agriculture products and the role of APEDA (Agrictural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) in increasing agriculture exports.

APEDA will facilitate cluster centric capacity building exercise for state officials, FPOs, farmers, start-ups, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

