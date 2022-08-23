Centre to initiate auction of 17 mines surrendered by PSUs1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 04:44 PM IST
The government had decided to take away the mines which did not get into operation even after five to six years of allotment to the PSUs
New Delhi: Coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said the government will soon begin auction process of all 17 mines which have been surrendered by public sector undertakings.