Centre to introduce Bill criminalising digital arrests and AI-generated deepfakes

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it plans to introduce a Bill in the ongoing Parliament session to make digital arrests and AI-generated deepfakes distinct criminal offences, according to a Times of India report.

The move comes after the Supreme Court observed that existing laws do not specifically deal with such offences. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the proposed legislation would classify AI-generated deepfakes as a separate crime with specific legal consequences.

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Supreme Court calls for dedicated law During suo motu proceedings on digital arrest scams, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana noted that while the court has taken a strict stance against digital arrest frauds, including denying bail in such cases, there is no specific penal law addressing these offences.

Addressing Attorney General R. Venkataramani, the bench said, “The government may need to formally define digital arrest in penal laws.”

The judges further observed that digital arrest scams involve elements of extortion, robbery, and organised crime, and asked whether the government should create a standalone offence with stringent penalties, including provisions to freeze the accused's assets.

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Justice Bagchi said framing and enforcing new criminal laws fall within the government's domain.

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"We now have deepfakes, which can be used to mislead people or for cheating and impersonation. Using our exclusive powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, we can neither define a crime nor create a new offence," he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that the Centre has consulted him on the issue and is likely to introduce the Bill during the current Parliament session.

Attorney General Venkataramani said coordinated action through an inter-departmental committee has significantly reduced incidents of digital arrest scams. He added that the panel is identifying gaps in the existing system and working on measures to address them.

Increased focus on digital crime The Supreme Court has also directed the CBI to investigate digital arrest cases across the country.

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Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for WhatsApp, told the court that the platform is working closely with the government to curb the misuse of its services in such scams.

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