Centre to invest Rs324 crore to expand laboratory testing infra

The scheme was approved by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) in 2013 at an estimated cost of Rs646.83 crores for the 12th Plan period. The Standing Finance Committee gave its approval to scheme in 2017 at an estimated cost of Rs488.5 crores for 14th Finance Commission Period (2017-18 to 2019-20). The scheme was extended by one year till 31 March, 2021, in order to tie it up with the 14th Finance Commission Period.