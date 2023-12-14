News
Centre to issue advisory on deepfakes soon: MoS Chandrasekhar
Summary
- IT minister Chandrasekhar warned of “even tighter rules” if firms fail to follow the advisory, to be issued soon
NEW DELHI : The Centre is not considering a separate regulation on deepfakes at the moment, but has prepared an advisory that will be issued to all tech firms shortly, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for information technology (IT)
