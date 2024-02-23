 Centre to issue notice to Google over Gemini AI's 'biased' response to query on PM Modi: Report | Mint
Centre to issue notice to Google over Gemini AI's 'biased' response to query on PM Modi: Report

The viral post claims to show the Google's Gemini AI model's “biasness” to a query on PM Narendra Modi, former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Google's Gemini AI chatbot was under the fire on social media over a host of issues (HT_PRINT)Premium
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is likely to issue a notice to Google over its AI platform Gemini's “biased" response to a question about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

Google's Gemini AI chatbot is under the fire for allegedly being "biased" against PM Narendra Modi. An X user took to the social media platform to complain about Google's Gemini (formerly Bard) AI tool's “biasness".

The viral post claims to show the AI model's "biasness" to a query on PM Modi, former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It was claimed that when asked a question about fascism, the Gemini AI tool displayed a proper reply about PM Modi. However, when the same question was asked about Donald Trump and Zelenskyy, the AI tool refused to give any clear answer.

In response to this, the government may issue a notice to Google. A senior government official told the Indian Express that the generative AI platform Gemini “had earlier also presented a user with an objectionable response to a user seeking a summary of an article from a conservative outlet, and the fresh responses on PM Modi have been the trigger for issuing the notice".

Earlier in the day, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacted to the complaint by the X user and said on Friday that the platform is in violation of the Information Technology (IT) rules as well as other laws.

"These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code," Chandrasekhar posted. The minister marked the post to Google and the Ministry of Electronics and IT indicating further action in the matter.

Google earlier decided to temporarily stop its Gemini artificial intelligence chatbot from generating images of people a day after apologizing for “inaccuracies" in historical depictions that it was creating.

Published: 23 Feb 2024, 07:58 PM IST
