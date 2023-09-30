Vande Bharat Express represents India's pioneering endeavor in the realm of semi-high-speed trains, boasting top-tier passenger facilities. Now, taking a step further, the Ministry of Railways has announced that the Vande Bharat Express trains will be cleaned and get ready for the next journey in just 14 minutes. The initiative which is named as “14-minute miracle" will be launched at 29 locations on Sunday and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be present at Delhi Cantt Station during the exercise.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 9 new Vande Bharat Express to the nation, taking the total number of high-tech trains to 34. The trains are already known for their accuracy in departure and arrival and the new “14-minute miracle" initiative will further help them to maintain that accuracy. Currently, it takes around 45 minutes for a Vande Bharat Express to be cleaned and get ready for the next journey.

The “14-minute miracle" seems to be inspired by the Japanese “7-minute miracle" initiative where trains are cleaned in just 7 minutes.

List of Vande-Bharat Trains for launch of “14-Minutes Miracle" on 01.10.2023 :

Train No Station Time

22435/36 (NDLS-BSB) VARANASI 14:00

20902/01 (MMCT-GNC) GANDHINAGAR CAPITAL 12:25

22448/47 (NDLS-AADR) AMB ANDAURA 11:05

20608/07 (MAS-MYS) MYSORE 12:20

20826/25 (BSP-NGP) NAGPUR 12:15

22302/01 (HWH-NJP) NEW JALPAIGURI 13:25

22223/24 (CSMT-SNSI) SHIRDI TERMINUS 11:40

22226/25 (SUR-CSMT) CSMT 12:35

20171/72 (RKMP-NZM) HAZRAT NIZAMMUDIN 13:10

20977-78 (AII-DEC) DELHI CANTT 11:35

20701/02 (SC-TPTY) TIRUPATI 14:30

20644/43 (CBE-MAS) MGR CHENNAI 11:50

20634/33 (TVC-KGQ) KASARAGOD 13:20

22895/96 (HWH-PURI) PURI 12:35

22227/28 (NJP-GHY) GUWAHATI 11:40

22458/57 (DDN-ANVT) ANAND VIHAR 11:45

22349/50(PNBE-RNC) RANCHI 13:00

20661/62 (SMVB-DWR) DHARWAD 12:10

20174/73(JBP-RKMP) RANI KAMALAPATI JN. 10:35

22549/50 (GKP-LKO) LUCKNOW 10:20

12461/62 (JU-SBIB) SABARMATI 12:05

20677/78 (MAS-BZA) VIJAYAWADA 12:10

22348/47 (PNBE-HWH) HOWRAH 14:35

20703/04 (KCG-YPR) YASVANTPUR 14:00

20666/65(TEN-MS) CHENNAI EGMORE 13:50

20979/80(UDZ-JP) JAIPUR 14:05

20631/32(KGQ-TVC) TRIVANDRUM 15:05

20836/35 (PURI-ROU) ROURKELA 12:45

20898/97 (RNC-HWH) HOWRAH 12:20 15:45

Further improvement in scheme

"In this scheme after ensuring all the passengers deboard at the terminal station well in time, the exercise of 14-minute miracle will start. The scheme will work based on the flow chart for smooth operation of the programme," Centre had said in a statement.

"The '14 minute miracle' cleaning activities will be properly documented for further analysis & feedback mechanism. Based on the feedback of the best practices adopted by the Railways, the scheme will be further improved after a month," the statement added.

