Centre to launch ‘14-minute miracle’ to clean Vande Bharat Express on THESE trains, stations: Check full list
The ‘14-minute miracle’ seems to be inspired by the Japanese '7-minute miracle' initiative where trains are cleaned in just 7 minutes
Vande Bharat Express represents India's pioneering endeavor in the realm of semi-high-speed trains, boasting top-tier passenger facilities. Now, taking a step further, the Ministry of Railways has announced that the Vande Bharat Express trains will be cleaned and get ready for the next journey in just 14 minutes. The initiative which is named as “14-minute miracle" will be launched at 29 locations on Sunday and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be present at Delhi Cantt Station during the exercise.