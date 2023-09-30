comScore
Centre to launch ‘14-minute miracle’ to clean Vande Bharat Express on THESE trains, stations: Check full list

 Devesh Kumar

The ‘14-minute miracle’ seems to be inspired by the Japanese '7-minute miracle' initiative where trains are cleaned in just 7 minutes

Vande Bharat Express, which will run between Lucknow and Gorakhpur via Ayodhya (PTI)Premium
Vande Bharat Express, which will run between Lucknow and Gorakhpur via Ayodhya (PTI)

Vande Bharat Express represents India's pioneering endeavor in the realm of semi-high-speed trains, boasting top-tier passenger facilities. Now, taking a step further, the Ministry of Railways has announced that the Vande Bharat Express trains will be cleaned and get ready for the next journey in just 14 minutes. The initiative which is named as “14-minute miracle" will be launched at 29 locations on Sunday and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be present at Delhi Cantt Station during the exercise.

Also Read: Railways to launch 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train and Vande Metro. Details here

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 9 new Vande Bharat Express to the nation, taking the total number of high-tech trains to 34. The trains are already known for their accuracy in departure and arrival and the new “14-minute miracle" initiative will further help them to maintain that accuracy. Currently, it takes around 45 minutes for a Vande Bharat Express to be cleaned and get ready for the next journey.

The “14-minute miracle" seems to be inspired by the Japanese “7-minute miracle" initiative where trains are cleaned in just 7 minutes.

List of Vande-Bharat Trains for launch of “14-Minutes Miracle" on 01.10.2023 :

Train No                              Station                                   Time

22435/36 (NDLS-BSB)     VARANASI                             14:00 

20902/01 (MMCT-GNC)  GANDHINAGAR CAPITAL  12:25 

22448/47 (NDLS-AADR)  AMB ANDAURA                    11:05 

20608/07 (MAS-MYS)       MYSORE                                12:20 

20826/25 (BSP-NGP)        NAGPUR                                 12:15 

22302/01 (HWH-NJP)       NEW JALPAIGURI                13:25 

22223/24 (CSMT-SNSI)     SHIRDI TERMINUS             11:40 

22226/25 (SUR-CSMT)      CSMT                                     12:35 

20171/72 (RKMP-NZM)    HAZRAT NIZAMMUDIN    13:10 

20977-78 (AII-DEC)           DELHI CANTT                      11:35 

20701/02 (SC-TPTY)          TIRUPATI                              14:30 

20644/43 (CBE-MAS)        MGR CHENNAI                    11:50 

20634/33 (TVC-KGQ)         KASARAGOD                       13:20 

22895/96 (HWH-PURI)      PURI                                      12:35 

22227/28 (NJP-GHY)         GUWAHATI                          11:40 

22458/57 (DDN-ANVT)     ANAND VIHAR                   11:45 

22349/50(PNBE-RNC)        RANCHI                                13:00 

20661/62 (SMVB-DWR)     DHARWAD                          12:10 

20174/73(JBP-RKMP)        RANI KAMALAPATI JN.     10:35 

22549/50 (GKP-LKO)         LUCKNOW                            10:20 

12461/62 (JU-SBIB)             SABARMATI                         12:05 

20677/78 (MAS-BZA)         VIJAYAWADA                       12:10 

22348/47 (PNBE-HWH)      HOWRAH                             14:35 

20703/04 (KCG-YPR)          YASVANTPUR                      14:00 

20666/65(TEN-MS)             CHENNAI EGMORE            13:50 

20979/80(UDZ-JP)                JAIPUR                                14:05 

20631/32(KGQ-TVC)            TRIVANDRUM                     15:05 

20836/35 (PURI-ROU)        ROURKELA                           12:45 

20898/97 (RNC-HWH)         HOWRAH 12:20                 15:45

 

Further improvement in scheme 

"In this scheme after ensuring all the passengers deboard at the terminal station well in time, the exercise of 14-minute miracle will start. The scheme will work based on the flow chart for smooth operation of the programme," Centre had said in a statement.

Also Read: Vande Bharat trains to get new orange exterior and enhanced features today

"The '14 minute miracle' cleaning activities will be properly documented for further analysis & feedback mechanism. Based on the feedback of the best practices adopted by the Railways, the scheme will be further improved after a month," the statement added. 

 

 

Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 07:25 PM IST
