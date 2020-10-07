Centre to launch awareness campaign to prevent coronavirus transmission

NEW DELHI: The Centre will launch an awareness campaign on Thursday, aimed at checking coronavirus transmission, Prakash Javadekar, union minister minister for environment, forest and climate change said on Wednesday.

He was addressing a press conference on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet.

“Till the time a vaccine for covid-19 is available, the public needs to wear masks properly, follow social distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene as a part of efforts to check the spread of the virus as these rules are the currently a strong defence against the covid-19," said Javadekar.

"There will be posters, banners and stickers placed at public places along with metros, trains, auto rickshaws and other forms of public transport to spread the message that these measures can help prevent people from contracting covid-19," the minster said, adding that with the setting in on winters people will need to take more precautions.

Javadekar said the government will also use social media for the campaign.

India reported 72,049 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, dropping from the daily highs of last month. The caseload stands at 67.57 lakh, while 57,44,693 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 85.02%

