Centre to launch HPV vaccination drive for girls aged 9 to 14 in 6 states
The first phase of the vaccination campaign is expected to target 2.55 crore girls in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh
In an effort to combat the incidence of cervical cancer in India, the government has announced plans to administer the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to girls aged nine to 14 years in six states.
