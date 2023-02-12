Centre to launch HPV vaccination drive for girls aged 9 to 14 in 6 states

The Serum Institute of India recently launched an indigenous HPV vaccine against cervical cancer called CERVAVAC. The Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Serum Institute, Prakash Kumar Singh, wrote a letter to the Health Ministry saying that CERVAVAC will be available in the private market for ₹2,000 per dose in a two-dose glass vial presentation. Singh also pledged that the vaccine will be provided to the Health Ministry at an affordable price whenever it floats a tender. Currently, only one HPV vaccine, Gardasil, produced by American multinational Merck, is available in India's private market for ₹10,850 in a single-dose pre-filled syringe presentation.

